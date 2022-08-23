Dagwood dogs and fairy floss, chainsaws and tractors - whether you dwell on a farm or in the big city, organisers say there is something for everyone at Agfest, Tasmania's biggest rural event, which kicks off on Wednesday.
Organisers expect up to 55,000 people - about 10 per cent of the state's population - to visit the rural festival from Wednesday until Saturday.
That would be a big turnaround in numbers from last year's Agfest, when COVID restrictions capped total visitors to less than 10,000 over the course of the event.
Josh Mison, state president of event organiser, the Rural Youth Organisation Tasmania, said he was keeping his fingers crossed for good weather.
"The recent [wet] weather may have turned some people away but the site is drying very quickly, and hopefully we will see the gates crowded with attendees, and ticket sales are looking good for those days," he said.
Normally held in May, Agfest was postponed until August due to COVID restrictions on crowds that have since been relaxed, he said.
"With the recent years with COVID, we are playing catchup, but we want to get Tasmanians back in the rhythm of Agfest, and let them know that we're back in the paddock and ready to go," he said.
It is an "event for everybody", he said with exhibitors ranging from farming equipment vendors to boutique food sellers, brewers and even defence force recruiting.
One exhibitor was Gerald Van Asperen, owner of Launceston business ACP Tas Chainsaws and Mowers.
He said his company, which has frequented Agfest for over 30 years, expected a brisk business selling tractors, chainsaws and whipper snippers over the four days.
"It's a good place to display all our products, people can come out and see them all," he said.
"I think it will be a lot better than last year, we really struggled with the numbers [then], they were so low and it made it very difficult out here," he said.
He also said he looked forward to next year, when Agfest is expected to return to its usual May timeslot.
"May is good because it's just before the end of the financial year and people are looking to spend and it's coming into chainsaw season."
Matt Gibbins, who was helping set up a stand for mate James Willmott, owner of Premium Honey, said the best part of Agfest was that it was "for everybody".
"It's not just farming stuff, there is something here for everybody, it makes it bigger and better, I think."
"It's also better to have it without masks and stuff like that, I think people just don't like having to wear masks," he said.
Mr Mison said another focus of the event was making sure the message about the threat of Foot and Mouth disease is communicated to visiting patrons.
"We want to support the agricultural industry as best we can, and we have put in place foot baths and cleaning stations at all the entries and gateways," he said.
Public access to the livestock areas would also be more restricted than usual, he said.
