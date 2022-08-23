The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Federal Government has will honour $5.5 million in commitments made under the previous Government to help eliminate mobile phone coverage black spots in the Northern Midlands.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:32am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Push to boost phone coverage

A Federal funding commitment of $5.5 million to install mobile phone infrastructure in the Northern Midlands to eliminate coverage black spots will be honoured by the new Labor government, a spokesperson for Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, confirmed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.