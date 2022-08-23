Push to boost phone coverage

A Federal funding commitment of $5.5 million to install mobile phone infrastructure in the Northern Midlands to eliminate coverage black spots will be honoured by the new Labor government, a spokesperson for Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, confirmed on Tuesday.
Confirmation of the plans came amid doubts raised by the Liberal Opposition that the new government would honour commitments made before the election under the Regional Connectivity Programme.
The spokesperson said Ms Rowland would make an announcement "in due course once proper procedures have been completed."
A business group in the Northern Midlands successfully lobbied for the installation of three new mobile phone towers in the areas of poor reception in the council area.
