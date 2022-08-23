Grug, Wally and Harry Potter were spotted mingling on Tuesday as a crowd of 800 literary heavyweights gathered for lunch at Riverside Primary School.
Parents and students alike went to great lengths to dress up as their favourite characters for Book Week.
Advertisement
"It's one of those traditions that's been going on at Riverside for a long time," school AST Lorraine Todd said.
"It's one of those things on the school calendar everyone looks forward to."
Inspired by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek's Where is the Green Sheep?, teachers kitted out in their woolliest sheep attire.
Principal Jane Bovill had the prized role of Green Sheep, and was tailed around by 10-day-old orphan lamb 'Prince Ben', who belongs to a fellow teacher.
She said the costume had come with several perks not usually afforded to principals.
"I think it's gone well, it's made me very special," she said.
"I've had some practise hiding and I've been sleeping in places so the kinders could find me - it was very pleasant in the sun.
"I don't think often principals get to lay in the sun so that's been handy."
Mrs Bovill was pleased to see the occasion celebrated with equal vigour across the grades.
"One of the things we've noticed is a lot of kids have dressed up, even our older children have got into the spirit," she said.
Riverside Primary's Book Week tradition has been running for at least a decade.
Last year's edition saw the school's teachers dress up as characters from 101 Dalmatians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.