Ashley staff member hung voodoo doll at new boss' desk

A current manager at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre has told the Commission of Inquiry that "a lot of staff" believe that allegations made by former youth detainees are false.
Ashley Youth Detention Centre manager Stuart Watson has worked at the centre since January 2020, and held his current position since February last year.
He told the Commission of how, when he started in the role, he was the subject of bullying and felt "quite unsafe at that time" and "like a mouse caught in a trap".
Mr Watson said his appointment had displaced another worker of a top managerial position, and that this worker did not vacate the managerial office for four days.
He said this worker wanted to drive him out.
"When he did vacate the office, he left it really dirty and grotty, and a voodoo doll hanging from the monitor with pins through the heart."
During evidence Mr Watson was asked if it was the general view of Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff that ''allegations being made by former detainees are false".
Mr Watson responded, "largely, that is the belief of a lot of staff".
He added that these staff often worked with each other for a long period of time, had not been made aware of allegations, or any circumstances surrounding them.
On questioning, Mr Watson said there are some family connections between staff members, and at least three or four couple-relationships.
Mr Watson also provided evidence about the difficulties of staff recruitment.
