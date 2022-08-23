Government refuses to shut detention centre before 2024

The government has refused calls to shut the Ashley Youth Detention Centre before 2024, despite the harrowing evidence presented so far in the Commission of Inquiry hearings into child sexual abuse.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor in Parliament on Tuesday asked whether the government would give in to calls to shut the facility before the two-year deadline and asked for progress on the proposed two new replacement facilities.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he understood the calls for immediate closure, but the government would stick to its closure plan.
"It's important that we do invest in the time to get this right," he said.
"It's not about bricks and mortar, it's also about having the right models of care and contemporary therapeutic approaches through the entire youth justice system."
Childrens Minister Roger Jaensch said consultation had been undertaken on the government's youth justice blueprint discussion paper.
"These consultations are now informing the finalisation of the blueprint that will set the strategic directions for the whole system over the next 10 years," he said.
Mr Jaensch said consultancy Noetic Group had been exploring appropriate options for the new youth facilities. "We're looking at bail and accommodation support options, we're looking at new community based sentencing options," he said.
"We're also considering options for co-location of detention facilities and other related youth services, such as alcohol and drug treatment and mental health support.
"These and other factors will impact on the size and site requirements and design of the custodial facilities."
After Question Time, Ms O'Connor moved to suspend parliamentary standing orders to extract more information on the plan to close Ashley.
The government blocked the move, with Leader of Government Business Nic Street arguing Ms O'Connor could bring on a motion for debate on the matter in private members time on Wednesday. Afterwards, Ms O'Connor said the government had been sitting on its hands a year since the announcement to close the detention centre.
"We've got two years by the government's own timeline to close Ashley and have a therapeutic facility North and South in place for juvenile detainees," she said.
"What we've established today in Question Time is that progress is glacial.
"There's no excuse, not a single excuse not to accelerate the closure of Ashley so we can get better outcomes for those children and young people."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
