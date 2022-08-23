The Examiner
Tasmanian Government to stick to plan to close Ashley Youth Detention Centre by 2024

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
August 23 2022
Government refuses to shut detention centre before 2024

The government has refused calls to shut the Ashley Youth Detention Centre before 2024, despite the harrowing evidence presented so far in the Commission of Inquiry hearings into child sexual abuse.

