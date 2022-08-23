Tasmania will be sending a 12-strong side as the Pizzey Cup tournament is played for the first time since 2019.
Conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia, the tournament is open to students from year seven through to year 12 and will be held in Western Australia from Saturday.
The Tasmanian side features Northern players Jack Heathcote, Doug Sheppard, Arwen Koesmapahlawan and Ava Marik as well as Latrobe's Hayley Ryan, who attends Launceston Grammar.
Co-manager and co-coach Phoebe Davis said the squad is a young one but will be bolstered by some Western Australian players.
"They've got quite high UTRs [Universal Tennis Ratings] compared to our players going over, so that will be a great opportunity for [our players] to play some doubles with them but also learn from them," she said.
"They're older as well and they know the courts and know the area, so they'll bring some great things to the team.
"We struggle here in Tassie with match-play opportunities, so at least this is an opportunity that kids can get over and play some different kids.
"Some of these kids they've seen in the Bruce Cup [12-and-under nationals] days so it's good for them to reconnect and see how some of their friends have gone and progressed."
Davis shares the managing role with Angela Cunningham and is sharing the coaching side of things with Hobart's Andrew Bourke.
Having played in the cup herself, Davis is pleased her group get the same opportunity.
"Normally Pizzey Cup isn't on at this time of year, so it's been a bit of a mad dash to get everything going but it's awesome that we can get it going," she said.
"Come October we've got Bruce Cup again so next year, Pizzey Cup will be back on in May."
Several of the Northern players will have key roles in the side with Heathcote the highest ranked Tasmanian boy and Koesmapahlawan, who is a coach at Tennis World, set to be an experienced head for the younger players.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
