The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Junior Sport

Northern tennis players ready to go as Pizzey Cup makes return

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 23 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNG GUNS: Doug Sheppard and Ava Marik are two of the Northern faces in Tasmania's Pizzey Cup side. Picture: Josh Partridge

Tasmania will be sending a 12-strong side as the Pizzey Cup tournament is played for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.