Gallery: Hawks, Bulldogs round 23 clash at UTAS Stadium

The Western Bulldogs overcame a gallant Hawthorn outfit to sneak into the AFL finals with a win at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
The Bulldogs ended up 12.15 (87) to 10.4 (64) victors after leading by three points at half-time of the round 23 clash.
Aaron Naughton and Roarke Smith slotted three majors each for the winners.
Jack Gunston kicked four goals while Ben McEvoy and Dylan Moore booted two apiece for the Hawks.
The Bulldogs will face Fremantle in an elimination final on Saturday, September 3.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson captured these shots.
