A Launceston videogame designer has been flown to Germany to represent Australia at one of the world's largest gaming industry events.
Smash Attack Studios founder Dean Baron will showcase Tasmania's latest game development technology at Gamescom in Cologne, which will see over 400,000 attendees throughout the week.
Mr Baron said the event was one of the largest expos in the world for the industry, and would provide a platform to find global markets for their new game 'ShapeVS'.
He said Tasmania's grassroots industry of developers and customers set it apart from the other states, which he hoped to be able to showcase at the event.
"Because we are in a smaller state, we are able to be more connected through events like meet ups, game jams and overall just catch up and chat," Mr Baron said.
"That's what I think sets us apart".
He said with the amount of talent in the state, it was a unique opportunity to be chosen by Screen Tasmania to go, who provided funding along with the state government.
Although only a small industry in Tasmania, and with a domestic market of about $226 million in Australia, the videogame industry is slowly finding financial support from state and federal governments.
But as the international market expands to a projected value of $294 billion by 2024, Mr Baron said he was hopeful Tasmania would continue to support the budding industry and find a foothold in the lucrative market.
"I think we are getting there, but we still have a way to go," he said.
"Hopefully with more coverage around Tassie and Aussie games people will realise just how much amazing talent there is here".
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said increasing the diversity of Tasmania's exports by assisting emerging industries was key to building the state's economy.
