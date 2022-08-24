Launceston's nightlife will see a new addition as the owners of Tinka Cafe expand into fine wine and dining with a new venue.
David Straw and Sam Burton said the soon-to-be-opened Felix Espresso and Wine would bring a new cafe and bar experience to the City of Gastronomy.
Mr Straw said they wanted to create a "boutique produce offering using wine and predominately fresh pasta".
"We have an affinity with the down-to-earth, paddock-to-plate model of Italian food," he said.
"So we thought why not combine two of Italy's favourite things: coffee and wine".
The new venue will be located at 112 Cimitiere Street, Launceston, a location the owners said would cater for local businesses, as well as University crowds.
"We want people to be able to come here and have some really great produce some great wine, but not feel as though it has to be a five-star suits and tie venue," Ms Burton said.
Mr Straw said with a development application already in the pipeline, the owners plan to begin construction of the venue in September, and hope to open in late-Spring.
When built, the cafe and bar will seat about 30 customers, and will include an outdoor dining area for another dozen people.
For Mr Straw, creating an environment that catered to both brunch and dinner crowds was an important next-step for their business model, a trend he had seen play out well in Melbourne's hospitality scene.
"I think we just naturally probably felt like extending the passion for community from day across to night was a very natural progression from what we're doing at Tinka," he said.
But ultimately, the owners said the venue's most important quality would be creating the right vibe.
"Without the intrinsic atmosphere and ambience and that comes down to staff and the team you have around you, people won't necessarily remember that experience," Mr Straw said.
"I think creating an environment where people are feeling very much at home, while eating and drinking good food might keep people coming back".
