Former star three-year-old Swoop Dog has joined the growing lineup of top gallopers being set for a first-up tilt at the Newmarket Handicap.
Longford trainer John Blacker has earmarked the state's premier sprint as the best starting point for a campaign that could lead to the major cups.
"He's back in work now and has returned from his spell as good as gold," Blacker said.
"We'll target the Newmarket first-up because the main lead-up race in Hobart is only 1100m and they'd be a bit sharp for him over that trip.
"There are plenty of options after that because he'll run a strong mile and he's been placed in a Devonport Cup (over 1880m).
"We only tried him over longer once last season (when ninth in the Summer Cup) and he probably wasn't ready for 2200m at that stage.
"Maybe now as an older horse he will be.
"I think this could be his year as a five-year-old."
Swoop Dog won both the Launceston and Tasmanian Guineas in a stellar three-year-old season that also saw him placed in the Tasmanian Derby and the weight-for-age Mowbray Stakes.
He had what Blacker described as a "mixed campaign" as a four-year-old when he won only one race but ran well at most of his eight starts.
His best result was a photo-finish second to White Hawk in the Devonport Cup.
"He also ran a good race against some good horses at his only start in Melbourne," Blacker said.
Swoop Dog finished seventh to Gentleman Roy, beaten only 2-1/2 lengths, in a $200,000 quality handicap over 1600m at Flemington.
Blacker has also welcomed back another stable star for the new season.
Glass Warrior, the 2021 Launceston Cup winner, is back in work and heading for another cups campaign.
"The owners had a meeting to decide whether to retire her to stud but they gave the thumbs up for her to go again," Blacker said.
"(Part-owner) Mandy Gunn has enough broodmares to go on with at the moment."
Although now a seven-year-old, Blacker said Glass Warrior had come back "bigger and stronger than ever."
The grey mare has been a remarkably consistent performer in Tasmania's staying races over several seasons.
In 2019, she won the Launceston Guineas and ran second in the Tasmanian Derby and fourth in the Tasmanian Oaks.
In 2020, she ran second in the Summer Cup, third in the Hobart Cup and fourth in the Launceston Cup.
In 2021, she won the Launceston and Longford Cups and ran third in the Summer Cup.
And in 2022, she ran second in the Summer Cup, fourth in the Hobart Cup and fifth in the Launceston Cup.
Former Sydney galloper Lord Whitegate was the fastest of six 800m trial winners at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
The Glenn Stevenson-trained five-year-old sat outside the leader before clearing out to score by 3-1/2 lengths under a hold.
Originally trained by Marc Connors, Lord Whitegate has raced 10 times in Tasmania for wins at Mowbray and Spreyton.
He is entered for the Benchmark 60 Handicap (1009m) at Spreyton on Sunday.
The John Blacker-trained Warica recorded the second fastest time while scoring by 3-3/4 length. He was pushed out strongly, hands and heels, by apprentice Brooke Hanham.
Blacker also won a trial with Magic Millions runner-up Power Magnum who scored narrowly from the fast-finishing Fighting Styx.
The Mark Ganderton-trained Sirene Stryker had her fourth trial since she last raced in January and hit the line strongly after sitting off the pace.
Sirene Stryker was placed behind Still A Star in the 2019 3YO Cup but has raced only eight times since.
She is entered for Sunday's Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Bold Instinct, the top-priced yearling of the 2021 Tasmanian sale, led all the way in his trial, with Sharma's Last an eye-catching second, and unraced filly Royal Molly won her second trial from as many appearances.
Former leading racecaller and greyhound industry stalwart Gary Sutton is to have one of the state's feature races renamed in his honour.
Sutton, a member of the Tasmanian Greyhound Hall Of Fame, died in 2015 after a long illness.
Following a recommendation from the industry, Tasracing has renamed the feature race for Tasbred greyhounds run at Mowbray next month the Gary Sutton Tasmanian Breeders Classic.
Sutton was involved in all aspects of greyhound racing for more than 40 years.
He called races for 30 years before retiring in 1994.
In 1985 he became the first broadcaster to call the Hobart Thousand, Launceston Cup and Devonport Cup in the same season.
Sutton and his wife Cheryl also trained many winners including Pippen who won 40 races.
Heats of the Gary Sutton will be on September 9 and the final on September 26.
Harness officials have deleted the 3YO Fillies Spring Championship from the feature meeting in Hobart on Saturday week.
The decision to cancel the final, which was to have been worth $20,000, was made after both heats had to be scrapped due to a lack of nominations.
A new $10,500 race has been added to the program - a 3YO and older Fillies & Mares NR 40-55 with lifetime earnings of $40,000 or less.
Fillies that were nominated for the Spring Championship will be selected first.
The September 3 night meeting has Sky 1 coverage and all other races, bar one restricted to concession drivers, will be worth $20,000 or more.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
