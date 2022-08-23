$5.4b spend for Northern projects over next decade

A price tag of $5.4 billion has been given to infrastructure projects in the state's North over the next decade.
The state government on Tuesday revealed the total cost of private and public sector infrastructure projects over the next ten years for the entire state came to $27.38 billion, according to an updated Infrastructure Pipeline report.
The Tasmanian 10-year Infrastructure Pipeline - originally released in 2018 - includes projects that cost more than $5 million, and are either funded, fully-funded, or likely to be funded.
The report showed Northern Tasmania had 112 planned infrastructure projects over the next ten years, with most projects - 29 in total - going towards road and bridge upgrades.
The re-development of the old TasTAFE campus on Wellington Street in Launceston into a mixed-use precinct topped the list as the most expensive project in the North, with a $50 million cost.
This was followed by multiple upgrade projects for the Launceston Airport, and the $12 million redevelopment of the Albert Hall.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said since the Pipeline report was first released four years ago, the total spend on projects had nearly doubled from $13.9 billion.
Mr Ferguson said the announcement was made as part of the government's commitment to meeting a recommendation in last year's PESRAC final report that called for publicly accessible databases for state projects.
Across the state, energy projects took up the bulk of the spending, with $8.2 billion put towards major projects such as the Marinus Link and Robbins Island Wind Farm.
He said it was developed in response to industry feedback calling for transparent information to help support investment decisions.
