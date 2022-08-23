It was a case of double delight at the Bridgenorth Football Club's best and fairest evening for Billy Jack and Emily Mckinnell.
The couple celebrated their first season as a pair of Parrots by taking out their respective best and fairest awards in Bridgenorth's senior men's and women's sides.
Advertisement
In his first season at Bridgenorth since moving across from South Launceston, Billy Jack claimed the Kevin Lack Medal with Casey Walker-Russell finishing runner-up to the smooth-moving midfielder.
Mckinnell was also rewarded for an excellent season as the senior women's best player with Letitia Johnston finishing in second. It came after Mckinnell finished as the premier division women's leading goalkicker with the Parrots' sharp-shooter notching 24 goals for the roster season.
The pair admit as the night began in the Parrots' club rooms a few anxious moments were shared during both medal counts.
"A lot of the girls had a good season for us and I sort of thought five or six of us could win it," Mckinnell said.
"I didn't really have any expectations going in but towards the end I had a bit of a lead so I figured I'd hang on and win."
Jack added: "I was pretty nervous early on because there was another girl that was in the running and she'd shot out of the blocks early and I was sitting there pretty nervous.
"Then [Emily] started to poll a few votes and built a lead and stretched it out a bit so I relaxed but I was pretty rapt for her, she'd done a lot of hard work this year and got rewarded for it."
READ MORE: Bridgenorth announce team of the decade
Jack's impact at Bridgenorth has been felt almost immediately in his first season at the club. The former Bulldog was part of the Parrots' leadership group as a vice-captain and a regular feature in their best players during a four-win season.
His award winner was a tight affair with the vote coming down to the last round with Jack winning the Kevin Lack Medal by one vote.
"I probably wasn't as confident that he'd win it so I wasn't really too fussed. Then it got to the last few votes and I thought 'oh you really are in with a shot' so I did feel a bit nervous but it was great," Mckinnell said.
Mckinnell's season was similarly dominant with 13 best player nominations from 15 games and a six-goal haul and a five-goal haul against Hillwood in rounds 13 and 16.
OTHER NEWS:
It makes sense then that football is a regular talking point between the pair of on-field high achievers.
"We definitely give each other feedback so that's really good, it's a major part of both our lives," Mckinnell said.
"It's pretty much 90 per cent footy chat," Jack added.
Advertisement
"You sort of get to release your stress to someone that understands what you're actually going through and sees it and understands that too."
Both had high praise for the off-field culture that is synonymous with the Bridgenorth Football Club.
"I think we've each got a really strong bond across the club with our teammates and all the other people around the club," Jack said.
"Obviously [in moving club] Phil [Lethborg] approached me to come out here and Emily had ties out here and I'd heard about the good culture and everything and it hasn't let me down."
Mckinnell added: "It's great having [Billy] here but I wouldn't be fussed if he wasn't here because it's just such a great place to be."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.