Lilly Meldrum's cue sports resume is beyond impressive.
The Launceston snooker and pool player has been nominated for female rising star award as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
She won the Tasmanian under-15 mixed pool title and became the under-18 girls' pool champion in Hobart last weekend.
In July, she made the semi-final of the Australian open women's snooker championships in Adelaide.
She was beaten by the number-one ranked player who was much older and more experienced.
And she's going to Melbourne on Thursday to compete for Tasmania against Victoria in the Andrews/Atkins Shield snooker competition.
The youngster is also playing in the Australian women's open in Sydney in October. It'll feature international players.
It's otherwise been a stellar year for the teenager who missed out playing in tournaments through 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meldrum competed at the women's under-21 world snooker championships in Sheffield in the UK in February where she finished runner-up.
She was defeated by 19-year-old Ploychompoo Laokiatphong in the final.
She also competed in the Australian under-15 blackball titles in Brisbane in April. The 14-year-old was the mixed Australian champion.
She competed in the Australian junior snooker championships in Albury in July and won the under-18 girls' championship for the third consecutive time.
She's also the current Tasmanian champion for both women's snooker (June 2022) and women's pool (May 2022).
The Riverside High School student started playing the sport casually as a nine-year-old.
She represented Australia in Russia in 2019 in the under-16 world championships where she reached the women's quarter finals.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
