Makala Bingley's final game for the Launceston Tornadoes this season was a good one.
The 19-year-old knocked down a three and the Torns defeated Geelong in an elimination final on Saturday night.
Advertisement
She'll be missed for this Saturday's semi-final against Nunawading.
But the youngster, who is moving to US, has a big adventure ahead of her.
She's taking up a basketball scholarship at Panola College in Texas.
"School starts on the 17th so I'm wanting to get over there as soon as possible, even though we're in finals," she said.
"It's a shame I'm going to miss it."
She'll be cheering for her Torns from afar for the rest of the series.
Panola is a division one women's basketball team in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
"The school is in the top 25 so it's a good comp over there so I'm pretty excited about that," Bingley said.
She feels privileged to have the opportunity.
"I get to play basketball on the other side of the world and see all that talent over there," she said.
"And academically I get to go over there and do a degree (teaching) that I'm interested in."
Panola shapes up as a good starting point for the youngster.
"It's only a two-year school so hopefully after that I'll transfer to a four-year school and finish my degree there and play basketball," she said.
Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale has often praised Bingley's flexibility within the team's structure.
"I pride myself on being able to be versatile and swing from the three to four position if need be," Bingley said.
"I like to think I can use my strengths and ability to play undersized if I need to play inside.
Advertisement
"This year for Torns, we've had a couple people in and out height-wise so it's been a challenge but it's been good."
The teenager has played with the Torns the past three seasons and feels they have prepared her well for college ball.
"Especially this season and last year having Keely (Froling) and Kelsey (Griffin) but now having (Marianna) Tolo in - it's been such an experience being able to play against them and I've learned so much over the past two years. It's crazy," she said.
"Those three particularly have helped me prepare to head over."
Bingley said she would miss her beloved Tornadoes.
"They're like a second family, you spend pretty much every day with them," she said.
Advertisement
"So it would be nice to come back to them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.