Tennis North's new roster kicks off with a Titanic battle

Tennis North interclub pennant managed to squeeze in its first round of competition amongst a backdrop of rain clouds.
Riverside's three teams have had a makeover, while Trevallyn has added a second Titans side led by veteran Jeff Speer.
Their first outing resulted in a 3/25 apiece draw with Riverside de Minaur, featuring two of last roster's pennant-winning players.
While Young brothers Campbell (6/5) and Fletcher (6/0) got the singles job done against Speer and skipper Glenn Clifford respectively, Titans 2 had the edge in doubles.
Clifford and John Marik's early 6/1 win over Fletcher Young and Daniel Binns was the only thing which kept Trevallyn's hopes faintly alive with Riverside leading 3 rubbers to 1 but Titans 2 came steaming home.
Speer and Clifford responded to their singles defeats with a 6/3 doubles win over the Young brothers which clinched the comeback draw after Marik was also too good for Binns in their singles encounter (6/3).
The Deloraine Warriors hosted Trevallyn Titans in a thrilling encounter, which saw the Titans run out 3/21 to 3/20 winners.
Warrior Jason Fletcher was too good for Nick Hookway (6/0) while Dave Beattie turned the tables on Deloraine fill-in Gabriel Murphy (6/0).
The highlight of the night was Jack Heathcote's eventual 6/3 victory against Titan Josh Chugg and despite Fletcher and Heathcote crashing their way to the third 6/0 scoreline of the evening in the final doubles match-up, they ultimately fell 1 game short of the Titans.
The final encounter saw Riverside Hewitt dominate Riverside Rafter 6/36 to 0/13. After losing Oliver Hadley permanently only a week before the roster commenced, Rafter's new number one Josh Partridge was valiant in his singles contest against Andrew Roberts, going down 6/4.
Roberts' teammates Matt Webb and Patrick Michael also conquered their opposite numbers, Doug Shepherd (6/1) and skipper Ryan Walker (6/4).
