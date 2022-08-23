Gallery: Launceston BMX Club hosts State BMX Series round

Some of the best riding talent from Victoria and Queensland descended upon Launceston over the weekend.
The Launceston BMX Club hosted mainland riders as well as competitors from the three Tasmanian BMX clubs as part of round six of the 2021 AusCycling Tasmania State BMX Series.
The Tasmanians and the mainlanders competed for state and national ranking points as a jam-packed calendar of racing is set to commence.
Riders will head to Alice Springs this weekend for round four and round five of the BMX National Cup ahead of the Australian titles being contested in Launceston in November.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler took these snaps at Launceston BMX Club on Saturday.
