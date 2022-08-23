The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gallery: Launceston BMX Club hosts State BMX Series round

Updated August 23 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the best riding talent from Victoria and Queensland descended upon Launceston over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.