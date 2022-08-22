Tasmanian police and emergency services attended a crash involving an electric scooter on George Town road, Newnham, shortly after 9pm on Monday.
The rider, a 37-year-old male was treated at the scene for what appeared to be serious injuries and was later transported to the Launceston General Hospital. The rider was assessed and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Members of the Northern Crash Investigation Service and Northern Forensics attended the scene to investigate. George Town road was closed for 2 hours while they completed their investigation.
A spokesperson for Police said they were investigating whether speed and alcohol had contributed to the crash.
Sergeant Gavin Chugg of Launceston Police said 'All riders of electric scooters are required to wear helmets, obey speed limits, and not consume alcohol before riding.'
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or had seen the scooter shortly before the crash to Northern Crash Investigation Services on 131444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
