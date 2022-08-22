The Examiner
Police investigate whether speed and alcohol contributed electric scooter crash.

By Grayson Genders
Updated August 22 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 9:41pm
Tasmanian police and emergency services attended a crash involving an electric scooter on George Town road, Newnham, shortly after 9pm on Monday.

