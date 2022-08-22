Tim Paine is set to return from cricket's wilderness after taking an indefinite break from the game.
The former Australian captain stepped away from the game last year due to mental health concerns.
The 37-year-old stood down from the Test captaincy and the Australian side prior to last year's Ashes series after allegations about Paine's private life were made public.
Cricket Tasmania confirmed that the wicket-keeper has returned to training with the state squad, and has an eye to play in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League with University when the summer begins later this year.
While the 35-Test match veteran is uncontracted to the Tasmanian Tigers, he would still be able to play if he earned selection in the CTPL like Ben Manenti did last summer.
Paine's former Tasmanian coach Tim Coyle said he was glad to see the former Australian captain return.
"I still see him as a young cricketer with plenty to offer in many ways," he said.
"Just his influence around the group will be really important and at the same time he's always driven very high standards.
"I think that'll be the thing of huge benefit to any cricket program that he's around is the standards he sets and the standards he expects of his teammates."
Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan has previously indicated he hoped to keep Paine involved in a some capacity for the upcoming season.
"He's definitely got the ability to be an excellent coach, he's already done a little bit of coaching and proven to be really good in that area," Coyle said.
"I know it's something he has on his radar, but he's also got the itch to keep playing. So there's plenty of time for him to be a coach if he wants to contribute a year or two as a player."
The sentiment around Paine's long-awaited return to the cricket ranks is shared by Shannon Bakes.
The pair are close friends from their time together in Tasmania and have suited up for Wynyard Cricket Club together in past years.
"I just think it's great that he can finally do the rounds and receive some love for all that he has done in the game," Bakes said.
"To be publicly shamed and then binned was awful to anyone, let alone a great person from a great family like Tim."
Bakes believes Paine deserved some recognition from the cricket community for his achievements in the game.
Paine captained Australia in the 2019 Ashes in England where Australia retained the urn with the series drawn at 2-2. It was the first time in almost two decades that Australia had achieved the feat.
"His performances are irrelevant if [he returns]. Fans should just get to the games and give him some love," Bakes said.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
