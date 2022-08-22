Sam Siggins has made history for Lauderdale in becoming the first Southern Bomber to win the media-voted player of the year award.
Siggins has been a versatile presence for the Southern Bombers with stints as a key forward, second ruckman and at times as a midfielder.
Despite the award win, Siggins has his eyes on a far greater prize with Lauderdale preparing for finals.
"I am honoured to have won it and it is great that we're playing finals footy as well, hopefully we can finish the back end of the year well," he said.
"That's what we play footy for and obviously missed out on finals last year so it is good to be back playing finals this year.
"I feel we've put ourselves in a position to give it a good crack."
The Lauderdale star's award win is remarkable in the sense that he did not poll a vote in the award until round five.
However, Siggins' form-line - averaging 26 disposals, five marks, 2.5 goals and 2.6 contested marks a game - could not be ignored for long.
I am confident we can give it a good shake-up- Sam Siggins on Lauderdale's finals chances for this season
The former Adelaide Crow was voted best-on-ground eight times with three consecutive best player finishes from round 12-14. The 28-year-old is the first southern-based player since Daniel Joseph to win the award when the Magpies star shared it with Taylor Whitford.
It also breaks a Northern Tasmanian hold on the award after North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer (2019) as well as Launceston's Jobi Harper (2020) and Jay Blackberry (2021) won the award in recent years.
While he did not poll a vote in Lauderdale's crucial win over Kingborough in the final round of the TSL season, the utility still finished six votes clear of Launceston Brodie Palfreyman.
The Southern Bombers' 17-point win over Kingborough ensured their finals passage and ended North Launceston's bid for nine consecutive finals appearances.
Siggins and the Southern Bombers have their eyes on Clarence ahead of this week's elimination final.
"I am not sure if we're a smokey but certainly in-house we have the belief that we're good enough to go all the way and we're good enough to do that," Siggins said.
"It is just a matter of putting that in each week and a four-quarter effort and we're continually getting our younger guys to get up to that standard.
"[Clarence] have beaten us two out of the three times so we're needing to fix up the areas that we need to improve on from when we lost last time and I am confident we can give it a good shake-up."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
