A Perth-based Tasmanian not-for-profit organisation has been nominated for the 2022 Tasmanian Community Achievement Awards.
Rural Alive & Well focus on building mentally healthy and resilient rural communities to reduce the prevalence of suicide in ages 14 years and above. Community and Fundraising officer at RAW, Lauren Harper, said the organisation provided practical and tangible interventions, to promote positive mental health, reduce stigma, address life stressors and provide access to specialist support services for people who live in Tasmania's rural and remote areas.
Advertisement
"Our services are critical, especially at a time when the cost of living is increasing on top of the many situational stressors that people are affected by," she said.
"We work 24/7 so people can turn to us whenever they need help."
READ MORE: Newsagents targeted in statewide spree
Ms Harper said RAW was a non-clinical, genuine and non-intrusive service that was confidential and involved no waiting lists or fees. She said the team was honoured to be nominated for the award
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.