A group of community members in the state's north are disgruntled over a land purchase bordering on Australia's oldest continually running horse racing track.
Roberts Real Estate sales consultant Brett Smith said 15,860 square metres of land directly across from Longford Racecourse had been purchased by property developer Carlton Dixon via a "very competitive" auction.
Mr Dixon last year had an application to develop 44 lots on 6.25 hectares of land adjacent to the racecourse approved by Northern Midlands Council, despite attempts by frustrated locals to appeal the decision.
He said, as the new owner of the Brickendon Street property, he had no intention of doing any development that would jeopardise the future of the racecourse.
"It will enhance the opportunity for people to have somewhere to live, as there is demand for housing, and we believe housing and the racetrack can co-exist," he said. Mr Dixon also revealed he had leased the property to someone in the local horse industry for the time being.
Long-time Longford horse trainer Monica Ryan said any development that could occur on the recently purchased site would threaten the future of the track.
"As more horse training facilities are taken away from the area, the costs will increase, and the interest for riders to actually use the track will diminish," she said.
The owner of a veterinary clinic bordering the track, Michael Morris, said when the property was presumably developed, the noise of construction would greatly impact the temperament of the animals he was caring for.
A similar sentiment was echoed by the owner of a neighbouring farm, Richard Archer, who felt that when any developments were complete, the pet animals and young children bound to come along with residential housing could cause several farm management issues, particularly sheep lambing.
Tasracing chief operating officer and acting chief executive Andrew Jenkins said he didn't believe any developments in close proximity to the track would deter the organisation from following through with its multi-million dollar masterplan for the facility. Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said she sympathised with the community, but said "her hands were tied".
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
