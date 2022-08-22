Tasmanian trade apprentices are the most likely to complete their apprenticeship in the country, according to new figures released by the National Centre for Vocational Education Research.
The most recent NCVER report showed that 72.6 per cent of construction and building apprentices and trainees in Tasmania last year had completed their apprenticeship, while the national figure sat at about 52.1 per cent.
Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock said Tasmanians should be proud to see apprentices entering the construction and building industry, and seeing through their training.
"Through initiatives like the Tasmanian Government's High Vis Army project, we're about to see the building and construction industry's 3000th apprentice sign on for the year," Mr Pollock said.
"When you combine the fact we have a record number of apprentices and the nation's best completion rate, that means we are well on our way to hitting our target of growing the workforce of skilled tradies by 25 per cent".
Mr Pollock said the high vocational completion rate was due to a commitment by employers to ensure apprentices had the support networks they needed to get through their apprenticeship.
However, he acknowledged that despite the positive figures and relatively low unemployment, the state would need to increase its migrant intake to address a long running skills shortage in the construction sector.
He also said the state's ageing workforce would pose problems for the construction industry, and would need to grow the workforce by about 6500 additional workers by 2023 to meet the demand.
Tasmania also topped the list for female jobs in the industry, with women making up 10 per cent of new apprentices.
"That means we've still got a lot of work to do, we can still do better, but we're certainly on the right path," Mr Pollock said.
The highest completion rates were for electrotechnology and telecommunications trades at 75 per cent.
The strong numbers come even as the state grappled with labour and supply shortages in the construction sector in the beginning of the year.
And with a high demand for social housing and more rental options across the state, 1169 homes have been promised to be built by the end of the next financial year.
Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Felix Ellis said the number of apprentices and trainees in Tasmania had grown by 39 per cent over the past five years.
