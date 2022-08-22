The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Rich history': Science and art will collide for a deep time story of Tasmania's history this September

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEEP TIME: Paeleoecologist Penelope Jones, visual artist Amy Jackett, and musicians Emily Sheppard, Yyan Ng, and Georgia Shine. Picture: Supplied.

Science and art will collide in September with a new musical tour exploring the state's history in a multimedia performance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.