Science and art will collide in September with a new musical tour exploring the state's history in a multimedia performance.
Musicians Emily Sheppard, Yyan Ng, and Georgia Shine will be joined by visual artist Amy Jackett, and University of Tasmania paleoecologist and storyteller Dr Penelope Jones to explore Tasmania's deep time from its birth over a billion years ago to the ice age and arrival of the palawa people.
Supported by Inspiring Australia and National Science Week, the group will embark on a tour of North Tasmania in the first week of September, which will see them play at QVMAG in Launceston on September 10.
The troupe will also play in Lilydale, Wynyard, and Queenstown.
Ms Sheppard, who is scientist as well as musician, said the project formed out of a collaboration with Dr Jones last year through a project pairing scientists and musicians together.
She said the ensemble of performers will bring an eclectic mix of visual and audio elements,including japanese flutes, traditional taiko drums, and an instrument made from eel skin to tell Tasmania's scientific history.
"The story is about huge geological timescales that are extremely hard to perceive," Ms Sheppard said.
"We're trying to tell the story of the land, of Tasmania itself, all the way from being attached to North America to now - telling that rich history with all of the ice-ages along the way".
