The next round of finals clashes have been revealed in the NTFA with teams set to put their finals hopes on the line this weekend.
Longford will welcome Rocherlea to their home deck on Saturday as both sides bid for the right to make the NTFA premier division grand final. Launceston will face Old Launcestonians at Shark Park in the premier division's women's second semi-final.
Rocherlea are priming themselves for a tough battle against Longford.
"It's another big challenge playing a the side that finished top of the ladder on their home deck," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said after the qualifying final.
"We're just looking to put our best foot forward and keep playing our best footy and we know that'll keep us in good stead against anyone."
As a result of that, Bracknell will face South Launceston at Hillwood in the semi-final on Sunday. It's a rematch of last season's grand final with a lot at stake for both sides. The losing side will have their finals campaign ended.
All of the NTFA's division one finals will be held on Saturday at Invermay Park. The first match sees Meander Valley and George Town meet in the women's division one preliminary final for the chance to play South Launceston in their grand final.
In the men's division one preliminary final, Old Scotch will face Lilydale with the winner to face St Pats in the grand final.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
