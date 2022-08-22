A West Coast tin mining hopeful and North-East gold and base metals explorer is cashing up to fund exploration and development work.
Stellar Resources Limited on Monday emerged from a share trading halt with the news it had firm commitments to raise nearly $1.9 million through a share placement with professional and sophisticated investors and intended to raise another $500,000 through a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders.
"The funds raised from the placement and the SPP (share purchase plan) will enable the company to proceed with its planned Phase 2B drilling program and advance other project activities at our flagship Heemskirk Tin Project, along with continuing to progress our North-East Tasmania gold and base metals exploration project and for general working capital," Stellar executive director Gary Fietz said.
He said the company was pleased to have received firm commitments to raise nearly $1.9 million through the placement.
The placement involved issuing about 126 million shares at 1.5c per share, with one free, unlisted 2.5c option for every two shares.
Share purchase plan arrangements were similar.
The company is working towards potential tin mining at Heemskirk, near Zeehan.
It recently described itself in an investor presentation as "Australia's next tin producer".
It expects Heemskirk mining and scoping study updates in November, with a pre-feasibility study planned for 2023.
Stellar's presentation said there were five major underground metal mines - four of them operating - within 30 kilometres of Heemskirk.
It described the area as a highly mineralised province with significant infrastructure and mining services and the Burnie Port 150 kilometres to the north providing access to world markets.
Stellar has exploration licences covering much of the state's North-East, totalling 2559 square kilometres.
The presentation said they were prospective for gold and base metals, with 22 priority exploration targets identified.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
