Stewards will follow up concerns expressed by the jockey and the vet after boom galloper Alpine Wolf failed to run up to expectations at Mowbray on Sunday.
Trainer Barry Campbell will be asked to report any issues that may arise in the wake of the four-year-old's first unplaced run in his short career.
Alpine Wolf raced three wide throughout and laid in over the concluding stages when fourth, beaten 3-3/4 lengths, behind outsider Fivefingerdiscount in the Open Handicap.
Jockey Daniel Ganderton told stewards that last season's Tasmanian and Launceston Guineas winner failed to respond to his riding when placed under pressure from the 400m and he felt something was amiss in the gelding's action.
A subsequent veterinary examination revealed a slow heart recovery rate.
Stewards will also ask trainer Glenn Stevenson for a post-race report on Music Addition who failed to run a place in the same race.
Music Addition's five previous Tasmanian runs had netted four wins and a second.
Apprentice Codi Jordan told stewards that the former Victorian, who ran fifth beaten almost four lengths, did not appreciate the track conditions.
Stewards queried the improved performance of Fivefingerdiscount who had been beaten 6-3/4 lengths in a benchmark 76 race at his previous start.
Trainer Joel Flannery said he had been working on the gelding's fitness, added blinkers and schooled him over jumps during the week.
Fly-in jockey Bruno Neto, who won the last race on Nev's Boy, was suspended for careless riding on Four Letter Word earlier in the day.
He pleaded guilty to shifting in for a considerable distance after passing the 750m, tightening Luca Bratzi onto Need A Flutter who subsequently lost her position.
Neto was suspended for one meeting but will ride at Spreyton this week.
In-form reinsman Mitch Ford copped a fine but survived an interesting protest after winning the second heat of the 2YO Fillies Sweepstakes in Hobart on Sunday night.
Ford got home by a half head on unbeaten youngster Iylac Pakaria but the filly's sulky wheel went inside the last marker peg before the passing lane.
Gareth Rattray, who drove runner-up Julepe Sanz, protested on the grounds that Iylac Pakaria had gained an advantage by entering the passing lane earlier than she was entitled to.
Stewards did not dispute the facts of the protest but ruled that in their opinion Iylac Pakaria "did not gain an advantage to the detriment of any other runner".
Ford was fined $100.
The state's leading junior driver finished the meeting with two wins, after also driving a double at Mowbray on Friday night, and has now moved two clear of Conor Crook on the senior drivers' premiership.
Campania harness trainer Ivan Belbin has been fined $4000 over a positive swab returned by Eye See Double after winning in Hobart on April 25.
However half the fine was wholly suspended for two years on condition that he doesn't offend again.
Eye See Double tested positive to Tapentadol which was described by stewards as a strong pain killer prescribed by doctors for use by humans but with no known uses in horse racing.
Stewards accepted that cross contamination was the most likely cause of the swab finding however pointed out that the onus was on trainers to present horses free of all prohibited substances.
Their published finding stated that they were "concerned that Belbin was negligent in not foreseeing that a real risk of cross contamination existed when he was taking a personal medication which was of significant strength and potency,"
Eye See Double was disqualified from the race and the new winner is Guys Bettor Bet.
Belbin has appealed the severity of his penalty.
Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant ran last at her overseas debut in France on Sunday.
Connections blamed the lack of pace in the 2000m race but also admitted there was some cause for concern.
Part-owner Brae Sokolski told racing.com that the race was "a trot and canter" where the seven runners got into their positions and stayed there.
"Mathematically, she couldn't win after they'd gone halfway and I would argue that, mathematically, she couldn't even run a place off that pace," he said.
"But I still would have expected a horse of her calibre in that field to pick up a couple on the line.
"But she didn't. We have to make that admission. She was OK through the line but what is OK for any other horse, is not OK for a champion stayer that we know she is."
All being well, Verry Elleegant will now go to a 2400m group 1 race in France in three weeks. It will be her first start beyond 2000m since she won the Melbourne Cup.
Alligator Blood has finally been cleared to race in Victoria and could run in Saturday's group 1 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield.
The horse with a cult-like following was previously barred by Victorian stewards because his part-owner Allan Endresz is an undischarged bankrupt and therefore cannot hold ownership or lease of a horse.
However stewards confirmed on Monday that Endresz had officially relinquished his stake and management of the dual group 1 winner and the ban had been lifted.
Alligator Blood has not raced since winning the group 1 Stradbroke at Eagle Farm on June 11 at his second start for new trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.
He is $5.50 equal favourite for the Memsie in the tab.com.au early market.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
