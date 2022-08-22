The Examiner
Star galloper's surprise Mowbray defeat causes concerns for jockey and vet

By Greg Mansfield
August 22 2022 - 7:00am
UPSET: Fivefingerdiscount, ridden by Craig Atkinson, wins at Mowbray beating highly-rated Alpine Wolf and Music Addition. Picture: Peter Staples
Unbeaten filly Iylac Pakaria survived a protest involving use of the sprint lane in Hobart on Sunday night.
Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant has finished last at her international debut in France.

Stewards will follow up concerns expressed by the jockey and the vet after boom galloper Alpine Wolf failed to run up to expectations at Mowbray on Sunday.

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

