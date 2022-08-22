Riverside Olympic have continued to make important steps off the pitch with two key figures appointed to coaching roles.
Olympic have confirmed their coaching structure for their Northern Championship women's side which came in the same week they demolished Launceston United 9-1 at Windsor Park.
Riverside have re-appointed Lucy Johns to lead their Northern Championship women's program for next season.
"The leadership Lucy has offered our young and improving group has been both acknowledged and praised by players, members and supporters alike," the club said in a statement.
"Windsor Park is an exciting venue to base our women's program with junior numbers supporting NCW as strong as they ever have been in the Club's history."
Johns' side are finishing the league season in good form after winning their past two games thanks to Meg Connolly's hot form in front of goal.
While there is plenty of action still to come on the field, Johns has already made an appointment to her coaching staff in Chris Connolly.
"Chris' dedication to our young playing group has been recognised and sincerely appreciated by players and their parents," the club said in a statement.
"We welcome back Lucy and Chris and look forward to making more coaching appointments in the near future."
It comes after the club announced Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro as their technical director for the remainder of the season.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
