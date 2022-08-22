Some of the best riding talent from Victoria and Queensland descended upon Launceston over the weekend.
The Launceston BMX Club hosted mainland riders as well as competitors from the three Tasmanian BMX clubs as part of round six of the 2021 AusCycling Tasmania State BMX Series.
The Tasmanians and the mainlanders competed for state and national ranking points as a jam-packed calendar of racing is set to commence.
Riders will head to Alice Springs this weekend for round four and round five of the BMX National Cup ahead of the Australian titles being contested in Launceston in November.
Ryan Springer, Zeth Griffiths, Saxon Van Anholt, Jacob French, Oliver and Isabelle Beams will be representing Tasmania in Alice Springs as well as Tasmania's three clubs.
"The event will be a fantastic learning experience for the riders to race at a large event before the Australian Tiles later in the year," David Steward said.
All six riders are from the Tasmanian Development Academy and are excited to test their skills against some of Australia's best BMX riders.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
