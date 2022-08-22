The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston BMX Club holds round six of AusCycling Tasmania State BMX Series

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated August 22 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the best riding talent from Victoria and Queensland descended upon Launceston over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.