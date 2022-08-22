IN REPLY to Dick James' letter (The Examiner, August 15), for the last eight years, I have employed a 70-plus senior in my retail business.
Her abilities, skills and communications are in another league.
It's time to get off the couch and get some exercise, especially if you are older.
It's a widespread idea in Western societies that as we get older, it's normal to slow down, do less, and retire.
My message is the reverse. As we get older, it becomes even more important to stay physically active. Evolutionary and biomedical evidence of human longevity tells us it comes from exercise and contributing to a sense of place.
Research suggests physical activity essentially helps the body focus on mechanisms that extend its operation and steers it away from bodily processes that maintain weakened or damaged functions.
Even though being physically active puts stress on bones, muscles and tissue, which can sometimes lead to injuries, the body works to repair the damage by building it back stronger. This in turn causes the release of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, and enhances blood flow. For people who are less active, those responses occur less frequently.
My message to employers is to revisit our senior citizens, offer them employment and the Launceston community will thank you for it.
IN a stunning development, former prime minister Scott Morrison becomes the first known case of the M4E (or Minister For Everything) strain. Symptoms include a secret desire to acquire up to five extra ministerial portfolios, under the cover of a pandemic.
USE of the word "safe" to describe a workplace free of sexism, misogyny, racism, discrimination and bullying is overly dramatic, since there's no threat of physical violence.
IT is interesting that an Australian government of the day can readily have the power to interfere with another country's regime and partake in unlawful wars such as those in the Middle East, which were enabled through our commitment to the "coalition of the willing" with the US.
Yet, our government is powerless to interfere with another country's jurisdiction, albeit an ally like the UK, in bringing home one of our truth-telling citizens.
It is demeaning to all Australians that our government is so fearful of our US ally bully who says "jump" and our response is "how high?". And that "quiet talks behind the scenes" is a lame excuse for doing nothing.
Julian Assange is an Australian citizen, not an American, who is a whistleblower of American war crimes which we should all condemn. He did not commit any crimes on American soil.
So, what gives America the right to trial him in their country without the permission of the Australian government?
It would be a great day indeed if the Australian government could speak up and show initiative, integrity, humanity and justice for Mr Assange. He has been persecuted and made a scapegoat for far too long.
Bring him home, a free man, where he belongs.
CONGRATULATIONS to Hobart City Council on the decision to remove the statue of William Crowther from Franklin Square.
I lived in Hobart for 17 of the last 50 years, but have never heard of Crowther until this matter came to light.
How disgraceful to have a statue in such a prominent place of a man whose actions at the time were understood to be illegal, and immoral.
As for the "need to preserve history, warts and all", that surely is not done by publicly celebrating such a despicable character. Preserve his sordid history by all means, but not with a statue in Franklin Square.
Perhaps a statue of William Lanne would be an appropriate replacement.
REGARDING teachers striking for higher pay and so on, I don't reckon the pay is all that bad.
With pay averaging about $80,000-$100,000 for about 44-45 weeks' work a year, they are doing pretty well compared to other trades and professions.
