The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | August 23, 2022

By Letter to the Editor
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:42am, first published August 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OLDER AUSTRALIANS: Staying employed to stay healthy

KEEP ACTIVE TO STAY HEALTHY 

IN REPLY to Dick James' letter (The Examiner, August 15), for the last eight years, I have employed a 70-plus senior in my retail business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.