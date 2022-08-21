The Examiner
Dakota Wolf rides horse from Sheffield to Hobart to deliver letter to Jeremy Rockliff

SM
By Simon McGuire
August 21 2022 - 8:58am
Best friends: Dakota Wolf and his horse Coda rode from Sheffield to Hobart with the intention of delivering a letter to Jeremy Rockliff highlighting the mental health issues within Ambulance Tasmania. Picture: Eve Woodhouse

Dakota Wolf has told of his 10-day journey from Sheffield to Hobart on horseback to deliver a letter to the Premier.

SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

