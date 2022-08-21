The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA premier division: South Launceston beat Scottsdale in elimination final

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESSURE: Scottsdale's Ethan Petterwood tries to tackle South Launceston's Grant Holt in the elimination final. Picture: Rod Thompson

If timing is one of the most important aspects of finals, South Launceston showcased it to perfection in the elimination final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.