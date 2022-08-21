If timing is one of the most important aspects of finals, South Launceston showcased it to perfection in the elimination final.
Last season's grand finalists showed their wares in a hard-fought match at Youngtown Oval where they accounted for Scottsdale 10.11 (71) to 6.7 (43).
Scottsdale were riding high on the back of a last-gasp win at Bracknell last weekend to secure their spot in finals and threatened to be a danger game for the Bulldogs. Anthony Taylor's men had built their own impressive form-line with three wins in their last four ahead of the do-or-die final.
A dominant second-term effort which saw the Bulldogs suffocate Scottsdale's scoring proved critical to the final result. The Magpies were held goalless as the likes of Luke McCarty and Dylan Johnston in particular led the way for South as the home fans witnessed a four-goal burst for their side.
The Bulldogs' co-captain was noted by Taylor for his efforts around the clearances and his defensive pressure on the Magpies' on-ballers. Johnston had plenty of helpers with Jordan Tepper (two goals) and Lachie Cocker (two goals) proving impactful on the defensive and attacking aspects of the game.
"At the end of the day you need a good core of senior experienced players," Taylor said.
"We're really lucky at South that we've still got those guys that are willing to set those young guys on their way in the early days."
After the main break, with tricky conditions at Youngtown Oval, both sides had to battle for their chances to progress the ball forward.
South did enough to keep Scottsdale without a chance of winning in the final two terms as they added four goals to three over that period.
"It's a great feeling because you play all year and your goal is to qualify for finals," Taylor said.
"To play a team that really hit their straps when it mattered and to come away with the win was really pleasing."
Bart McCulloch joined Tepper and Cocker with two goals at the game's end. Tepper, McCarty and Johnston joined Cody Lowe, Tom Foon and Grant Holt in the Bulldogs' best players.
Daniel Berry led the Magpies' goal-kicking with three majors while Joe Krushka, Bryton Mullins and Matthew Taylor kicked one. Jacob Singline, Cody Kerrison, Bradley Whish-Wilson, Jack Lanham, Ethan Petterwood and Lochie Young were in Scottsdale's best players.
The result sets up a rematch of last season's grand final between Bracknell and South Launceston for the first semi-final.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
