Climate, housing on Tasmania's parliamentary agenda this week

Debate on two key government bills regarding housing and climate change are expected to be completed in the House of Assembly this week.
Government minister Roger Jaensch on Sunday said the state would introduce the country's most ambitious emissions target of net zero emissions or lower by 2030.
"We're going to set ourselves targets to make sure we stay in that territory for the future as well," he said.
Mr Jaensch said debate was expected to conclude on the establishment of the new Homes Tasmania housing authority.
The government's anti-protest legislation will be read for the third time in the Legislative Council this week, having been supported through the second reading stage.
Rumney Labor MLC Sarah Lovell said it was disappointing the government would not support Labor's bill to cap power price rises.
"Labour will certainly continue to highlight the skyrocketing cost of living and the impact that that is having on Tasmanians," she said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
