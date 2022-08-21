The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Circular Head Mayor Daryl Quilliam speaks after ATV crash at Nabageena

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated August 21 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ATV safety talks reignited

A Coastal mayor has expressed relief after a group of children avoided severe injuries in his municipality following an ATV crash.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.