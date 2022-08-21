One of those questions was answered when Naughton made Morrison's errant kick pay with a curling snap deep in the pocket before Adam Treloar (25 disposals) followed it by parting the midfield masses and scoring from long-range. Just as the Bulldogs - with their control of stoppages and inside-50s - seemed to find their rhythm, the Hawks' remarkable inside-50 efficiency kept them ahead through Gunston's third.