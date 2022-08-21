As they arrived in Launceston, the Western Bulldogs needed three things: a win, a percentage-boost and a Carlton defeat to secure a finals chance.
Over two hours later, the boys from Footscray had achieved the first two but waited with bated breath for the latter after their 12.15 (87) to 10.4 (64) win.
From the bounce, the Western Bulldogs settled as the better of the two sides with their usage of handballs through the centre of UTAS Stadium eviscerating Hawthorn early. Their fast-moving game-plan was rewarded with Aaron Naugthon and Marcus Bontempelli scoring in quick succession.
The Hawks - with their familiar chipping style - seemed to find pressure at every turn until first-gamer Jack Saunders and retiring captain Ben McEvoy put them on the board. The captain's goal seemed to settle the Hawks as majors to Jack Gunston (twice) and Harry Morrison (once) followed soon after.
The Hawks' avalanche of goals continued into the second quarter as Josh Ward moved the ball beyond the Dogs' zone of pressure in their forward-50 to a waiting Ben McEvoy. Eventually, their clinical play found Dylan Moore as the Hawks had their fifth in a row and the Dogs had plenty of questions to answer.
One of those questions was answered when Naughton made Morrison's errant kick pay with a curling snap deep in the pocket before Adam Treloar (25 disposals) followed it by parting the midfield masses and scoring from long-range. Just as the Bulldogs - with their control of stoppages and inside-50s - seemed to find their rhythm, the Hawks' remarkable inside-50 efficiency kept them ahead through Gunston's third.
The Bulldogs needed a spark and it came through a young pup in Sam Darcy, son of Luke, in his third AFL game putting through his first two senior goals consecutively with some fine forward craft.
Saunders, hailing from Adelaide, added his first senior goal for Hawthorn in Launceston to put the Hawks back ahead as the two sides went goal-for-goal and end-to-end until the main break.
It seemed remarkable that the Bulldogs could be winning the inside-50 count, clearances and have double the scoring chances of the Hawks, yet, for most of the third term, the pair were separated by under two goals.
It further defied logic that with a blustery, swinging breeze at UTAS Stadium that key forwards would be so prominent yet Naugthon (his third), Gunston (his fourth) added the only goals of the third term for their sides.
The logic was restored as the Hawks' prominent small forward Dylan Moore was found by an industrious Jai Newcombe to add the first of the last. The Bulldogs had the weight of possession but the Hawks' defensive unit - led by James Sicily (33 disposals) - held firm until Roarke Smith threaded one through from a tight angle to restore a double-digit buffer for the Dogs.
In front of 13,105 on-lookers, the Bulldogs needed to put their foot down to bolster their percentage to make finals. Lachie Hunter gave them hope with a converted set-shot before Smith added his third in similar fashion with 23 minutes gone to ensure a winning end for the Dogs.
"You've got to give Hawthorn's defence credit, James Sicily was quite influential in that first half, so we needed to make sure we did something about that in the second-half," Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.
"Obviously big Sam [Darcy] became a bit of a threat, Tim English really played well in the ruck and I thought we had a pretty even contribution today across the board.
"We preserved and weathered a storm and we wait with bated breath."
Beveridge would have breathed a sigh of relief as Collingwood beat Carlton by one-point to ensure the Bulldogs' finals passage in the dying minutes at the MCG.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
