A terrific netball season is set to showcased with a series of enthralling grand finals in the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association.
The midweek rosters have grand finals across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Division 4A, 4B and 4C as well as the 19-and-unders grand final will be showcased at the Silverdome on Monday starting at 6.15pm.
The big three divisions of one, two and three will be played on Tuesday night while division five through to eight will be on Wednesday night at the Silverdome.
The winter competitions finish with the Junior Grand Finals on Saturday, August 27.
It is a blockbuster week with most NTNA teams represented in at least one grand final across the divisions.
"There is an even spread of clubs featuring in all finals, with all finals being very competitive. NTNA have seen an increase in participants this season by approximately 20% compared to the last two covid affected years," NTNA operations manager Tracey Jones said.
Amazonz versus Gee Tees Gold Gibbons in the division one decider which should be a cracker. Both teams boast a wealth of talent with State junior players featuring in the teams. Although previous encounters have been one sided, these teams have their full complement of players and will be a great game to watch.
The 19-and-unders grand final will be played between Generation and Islanders. Both teams had slow starts to the season, however once their players found consistency in their court play, they have finished the season strongly.
The Division two grand final on Tuesday night will be between Clovers Blue and Esk Spirit. Clovers Blue have gone through the regular season having only had two losses. Esk finished 4th with some big wins towards the end of the season.
Tuesday night sees the Division 3 Grand Final - Gee Tees Gold playing against Generation. Gee Tees Gold have been consistent and will be a challenge for the more experienced Generation team.
This season due to the number of teams and limited court space, the Division four grand finals will be divided into three competitions. Teams were graded after three weeks of shortened games.
In division 4A, the grand final will be played between Amazonz and Clovers green.
In division 4B, the grand final is between Deloraine Devils and Gee Tees while in division 4C, grand finalists are Islanders and Amazonz.
This year's Division five grand final is between Longford and Amazonz.
The Division 6 Grand Final will be hotly contested between Amazonz and George Town Saints. George Town Saints feature again on Wednesday night in the Division seven grand final against the young Clovers white team. Featuring in the division eight grand final is Clovers red and the Meander Valley Raptors.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
