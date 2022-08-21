The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tracey Jones and NTNA ready for grand final week

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:16am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIME TIME: Grand final time has arrived in the Northern Tasmania Netball Association. Picture: Rob Shaw

A terrific netball season is set to showcased with a series of enthralling grand finals in the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.