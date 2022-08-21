George Town extended their finals campaign for another week after the Saints defeated Evandale 5.5 (35) to 0.3 (3).
The Saints' defensive pressure was on show from the opening term in the do-or-die final at Youngtown Oval as they kept Evandale scoreless.
Advertisement
The Saints made Evandale pay and added two goals of their own by the first break of the elimination final. Once George Town had established their lead, they never looked back.
Evandale managed a behind in the second term but it was one-way traffic to the Saints with three goals in the remaining quarters to bolster their lead at every change.
Isabella Brunacci was focal point in attack for George Town as the Saints' attacker notched three goals to lead all scorers in the elimination final. Brunacci's goal-haul grew her season tally from two to five and was George Town's best player on the day.
Brunacci was joined on the goal-scorers' list by teammates Libby Burt and Ava Harris who kicked one goal apiece for the Saints.
George Town will face Meander Valley in the NTFA women's division one preliminary final next weekend.
Brunacci was joined in George Town's best players by Kirsten McCreghan, Letitia Hancock, Charlotte Long, Kayla Jetson-scott and Taylar Marshall.
Robyn Allchin, Georgia Rowley, Sharlissa Dudman, Elizabeth Stonehouse, Tayla Foulkes and Charlotte Layton were named as Evandale's best performers from the elimination final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.