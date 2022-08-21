The Examiner
NTFA women's George Town beat Evandale in elimination final

Updated August 21 2022 - 11:42am, first published 9:00am
WINNERS: George Town booked their place into the NTFA women's division one preliminary final over Evandale. Picture: Paul Scambler

George Town extended their finals campaign for another week after the Saints defeated Evandale 5.5 (35) to 0.3 (3).

