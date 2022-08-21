The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | August 22, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CROWTHER STATUE

GOING: The controversial statue will be removed from Franklin Square. Picture: File

THE Hobart City Council is to be commended on the process which led up to the decision on Monday, August 16 to remove the statue of William Lodewyk Crowther from Franklin Square.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.