THE Hobart City Council is to be commended on the process which led up to the decision on Monday, August 16 to remove the statue of William Lodewyk Crowther from Franklin Square.
Engaging the public by way of the art installations in the square in 2021 helped shine a light on a very dark period in Tasmania's history and to better inform the general public about that.
Advertisement
It was a brave decision by the council because it did not have unanimous support either in the council or amongst the general public.
But they have done the right thing.
The terrible thing that William Crowther did overshadowed his more positive contributions to the colony and it made a statue of him in a public place inappropriate.
Members of the Crowther family deserve to be acknowledged for their support for the removal of the statue as they do for their role in preserving the site of the old Oyster Cove Aboriginal Station.
Had this land not become a state reserve it would not have been possible for the Aboriginal people to reclaim it in the 1980s.
It was a sombre moment when the resolution to remove the statue was passed at the council meeting on Monday night.
We saw a tangible example of a maturing Tasmania open to meaningful dialogue around respect, dignity and inclusivity.
Hopefully there will be greater visibility of Aboriginal history in the future.
QUITE interested in the debate between Collingwood Football Club and Port Adelaide concerning jumper colours.
This is no longer SANFL or VFL clubs, this is now AFL.
When Fitzroy went to Brisbane and South Melbourne to Sydney they kept their original colours, although the designs on the jumpers have changed as most Victorian teams have.
The new teams joining the AFL came in with new colours.
I thought Collingwood were very condescending allowing Port Adelaide one game where they could wear their original jumper.
If Tassie still wants to join the AFL, maybe they have been talking to the wrong people.
Just a thought.
AFTER a decade of delay, it was an historic occasion when a climate bill finally passed the lower house "Archer backs climate bill" and "The time is here to end the climate wars" (The Examiner August 5).
Bridget Archer, Liberal Federal Member for Bass, is to be commended for her courageous stance in crossing the floor to support Labor's 43 per cent emissions reductions by 2030 target.
Advertisement
Archer's acknowledgement of how climate change is impacting local Tasmanian farmers and "should not be considered an issue of either left or right-wing politics" is spot on.
Climate change is an urgent issue for us all.
The sooner we work together to address it, the better.
THE revelation that Morrison had secretly grabbed five portfolios has been described as "sinister", "bizarre", "an attack on the Westminster system" and much more.
The "sinister" description suggests he was concentrating his power, a la Trump, to the point where he aspired to total control.
In this, and indeed in his whole career as prime minister, Morrison has displayed on a grander scale the same characteristics that got him sacked from previous jobs in Tourism Australia and a similar post in New Zealand.
Advertisement
Yet he claims to be close to God, and enacting God's will.
Either his perception is of a God who endorses his lying, cruelty, and scrambling for power or Morrison is dangerously deluded.
Perhaps a few years in a detention camp, of the sort to which he had consigned thousands of innocent people, would help him reconsider his proper role in the wider scheme of things.
SADLY horrific things happened at Ashley Detention Centre to children that were already suffering.
What was done is done, but please let us learn and support these vulnerable kids,
Prosecute the guilty and help these kids live their lives.
Advertisement
We all have a duty of care.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.