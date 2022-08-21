Advertisement
A horse once thought good enough to send to Hong Kong is proving a very astute buy for Seven Mile Beach trainer Joel Flannery.
Fivefingerdiscount looked every bit a summer carnival contender when he upset a strong field in the Marjorie Fitzpatrick Memorial Handicap at Mowbray on Sunday.
After jockey fly-in jockey Craig Atkinson used barrier 1 to hold the early lead, the lightly-raced six-year-old was never headed and cruised home by two lengths.
Vivilici and Savs Finale both ran well to fill the minor placings ahead of the two horses expected to dominate the race, Alpine Wolf and Music Addition.
Flannery bought Fivefingerdiscount for $37,500 at an Inglis online auction in January.
The Pins gelding has now returned $53,500 in stakemoney in five Tasmanian starts.
The sale catalogue said that Fivefingerdiscount had showed enough promise as an unraced horse to be traded to Hong Kong.
However he failed to acclimatise and returned to Australia without having a start.
He then joined the Patrick Payne stable where he had three starts for a win and two seconds before again being put up for sale after "failing to live up to his owners' expectations".
He debuted for Flannery with a win on Hobart Cup day and scored again on Launceston Cup day.
After an unplaced first-up run behind Julius in benchmark 76 company, punters didn't think too highly of his chances in Sunday's open-class race.
He opened around $18 and closed at up to $46 with some of the corporates.
Alpine Wolf was backed from $2.60 to $2.00 but got caught three wide at his first run for seven months and finished 3-3/4 lengths from the winner.
Just behind him was Music Addition ($2.45 to $2.60) who couldn't go on after racing in second place, confirming trainer Glenn Stevenson's fears that the soft 7 track may have been too wet.
"He can handle soft 6 but his (Victorian) form on anything worse had been very ordinary," Stevenson said.
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke didn't take long to find the winner's stall at her first meeting since an extended holiday in Ireland.
At her second ride back, she led all the way on promising sprinter Freak On A Lead in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
The Scott Brunton-trained five-year-old appeared to be cruising when he kicked clear at the top of the straight but wouldn't have wanted the race to be much further than 1450m.
His stablemate Jeremiah came wide on the turn and closed strongly to get within a head.
Byrne Burke, 23, finished third on the senior jockeys' premiership last season with 46 wins and, apart from her master Adam Trinder, Brunton has supplied her with more rides and wins than any other trainer.
Last season's premiership winner Codi Jordan was also among the winners, scoring on the David Keating-trained outsider Oxy Dream, while fellow apprentices Lauryn Bingley and Chelsea Baker were others to taste success at the last turf meeting until October.
Bingley rode a patient race to score on the Leanne Gaffney-trained Ashmania who appreciated a step up to 1620m in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
Last season's Strutt Stakes runner-up raced midfield and had to come five wide on the home turn but swept past her rivals in the straight for a convincing win.
Baker won the Class 1 Handicap on the well-backed Shake Your Tooshy for Longford trainer Kirstin Paterson.
The six-year-old mare has always shown promise but has had issues and Paterson has had to be patient. She was having only her ninth start.
Long odds-on favourite Iylac Pakaria kept her unbeaten record intact in Hobart on Sunday night as she advanced to the $26,000 2YO Fillies Sweepstakes final in a fortnight.
However the win didn't come without some drama.
After enjoying a soft run behind the leader and taking an inside run in the home straight, Iylac Pakaria had to pull out all stops to overhaul the leader Julepe Sanz and score by a half head.
She then had to withstand a protest from the runner-up's driver Gareth Rattray.
Dukes Choice also used the sprint lane to cause an upset in the colts and geldings' heat.
Heres Henry, the $1.28 favourite, led from the outset with Dukes Choice on his back but didn't find much when challenged in the straight.
Dukes Choice ($5.50) went straight past him to score by just over 2m in a slow time of 2:07.
The Zeke Slater-trained Dukes Choice had run last to Nyack in the opening heat five days earlier but that race was won in a much quicker 2:01.8.
Trainer Kent Rattray just missed out with Julepe Sanz but had an earlier photo-finish go his way with Colby Sanz.
The five-year-old prevailed by a head over fellow 10m-marker Major Lester in a heat of the Rating 55/B Pace.
The first two placegetters both sat in the one-out line before starting to work into the race in the back straight.
Major Lester came three wide on the home turn with Colby Sanz on his outside and the winner got up in the dying stages.
Young Rooster was yet another winner to utilise the sprint lane as he got up in the last stride in the Discretionary Handicap.
Favourite Be Major Threat ($2.60) stepped quickly to lead and controlled the race until the home straight when Young Rooster dropped off his back to take an inside run.
Young Rooster ($3.70) scored by a nose, giving driver Mitch Ford and trainer Ben Yole doubles after the first seven races.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
