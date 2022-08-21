Department of Education halts work experience statewide

The Tasmanian Department of Education abruptly pulled students off work experience across the state last Thursday "following a recent internal audit".
In a statement the department said they had paused all student offsite activities that were not supervised by teachers, and said a need had been identified to provide guidance and support to schools "to ensure the quality, safety and appropriateness of offsite activities".
Advertisement
The statement said there was no evidence that the safety or wellbeing of any child or young person was currently at risk, and that a team was working with schools and work experience providers to ensure offsite activities were "well-structured, planned and followed school procedure".
A Port Sorell father who asked not to be named said their sixteen-year-old child, who is currently completing work experience with a building company, has not been able to finish their placement but has returned to classroom learning at Devonport High School.
He said when he asked the Department of Education about the reason for cancelling his child's work placement, he was unhappy with the lack of information provided.
"I found out from the Department that it was statewide for all schools, because they were making sure everything was safe," he said.
"It's not really an explanation. [They] haven't said exactly why".
He said the department had told him some students would go back this week, but it may take several weeks, and his child was frustrated with the lack of information.
"It's getting a bit late now in the year, I'm worried they might miss out on job opportunities," he said.
In a statement on Sunday a spokesperson for the Department of Education said many schools had already confirmed they had "appropriate measures" in place, and had resumed offsite activities.
When questioned, the Department of Education did not provide details of how many schools were sampled in their audit, how often the audits are undertaken, or how many schools and students had been affected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.