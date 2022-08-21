Liberal Party motion 'provokes hostility' towards transgender athletes

Labor says a Liberal Party motion supporting single-sex participation in women's sport will fuel further hatred against transgender participants.
A motion on women's single-sex sport was moved and supported over the weekend at the Tasmanian Liberal Party's state conference.
The motion called for the state and federal parliamentary arms of the party to support the right of women and girls to have access to single-sex sport at elite and community levels.
It noted the recent decision by international sports federation FINA to exclude transgender athletes from women's swimming competitions.
The motion asked for acknowledgement of Liberal senator Claire Chandler's proposal that sports should offer both single-sex competition and mixed-sex competition, or open competition, categories.
Following the vote of support for the motion, Senator Chandler thanked the party's Hobart Women's Group for bringing the motion to the table to protect the rights of Australian women and girls to participate in sport.
As a member of the previous federal government, Senator Chandler introduced a private members' bill that sought to amend the Sex Discrimination Act to make it lawful for any sport to exclude anyone based on their "biological sex".
Premier Jeremy Rockliff at the time expressed his opposition to the bill, as did Sports Minister Nic Street.
The motion that was moved yesterday is going to do nothing to further women's interest in sport, and instead, it just creates further division and hatred in the community.- Labor MLC Sarah Lovell
Labor's Sarah Lovell on Sunday said the motion referenced incredibly divisive politics regarding the inclusion of transgender women in sport.
"This demonstrates that the Liberal Party is very out of touch with Tasmanians on this issue, that Senator Chandler has clearly been playing the kind of divisive politics that Tasmanians are sick of," she said.
"I am very interested to hear what position the Premier took on that motion, considering he is someone who has in the past spoken in favor and in support of inclusion of all women, including transgender women in sport.
"The motion that was moved yesterday is going to do nothing to further women's interest in sport, and instead, it just creates further division and hatred in the community."
Government minister Roger Jaensch said the government expected all sporting clubs, codes and competitions to be respectful and inclusive for all their participants.
"And in Tasmania, we've been really pleased with the way that our sporting organisations have have managed them this issue with their membership and we expect them to keep doing so," he said.
Senator Chandler described Labor's response as unhinged and evidence the party hadn't listened to what champion female athletes had been saying.
"The motion moved by Liberal women and endorsed unanimously by the state council simply acknowledged the importance of single-sex sport for women and the advocacy of our female swimming champions," she said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
