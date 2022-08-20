Police search for Trevallyn carjackers

Tasmania Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in an assault and car jacking in Trevallyn on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the two men approached the 27-year-old Summerhill man in a green Mitsubishi Magna sedan at about 1.30pm at Freeland's Reserve off Bald Hill Road, Trevallyn.
Police said the alleged carjackers blocked the Summerhill man, who was sitting in a 2002 Nissan Patrol, with their car, before getting out and hitting the male through the window of his car and demanded he get out of his vehicle.
Both men were armed, and allegedly assaulted the male, before one of the attackers got into the Nissan Patrol and drove off, followed by the other attacker in the Mitsubishi Magna.
Police said one of the alleged attackers appeared to be in his late 20s, 178 centimetres tall, medium build and wearing dark track pants, a beanie, and sunglasses, with facial tattoos.
The second alleged attacker was described as being in his late 20's, and was a similar height but smaller build than the other man.
