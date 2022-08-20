The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes to play in NBL1 South semi-final

WINNING FEELING: Launceston Tornadoes' Charli Kay and Makala Bingley were part of the victorious team on Saturday night. Picture: Craig George

Launceston Toranadoes will play Nunawading Spectres in a NBL1 South semi-final after they defeated Geelong Supercats 77-65 on Saturday night at The Geelong Arena.

