Launceston Toranadoes will play Nunawading Spectres in a NBL1 South semi-final after they defeated Geelong Supercats 77-65 on Saturday night at The Geelong Arena.
The game is scheduled for Saturday night at Nunawading Basketball Centre.
The Torns were in control from the outset and led at every change against the Supercats.
They went to the first break four points up and were up by 10 at half-time.
The Supercats outscored them by four points in the final quarter but Launceston were able to hold them off in the final two minutes.
The Tornadoes had Keely Froling, Kelsey Griffin and Marianna Tolo on court together for the first time this season.
Tolo hadn't played for the Torns since mid-July because of Australian Opals duties.
The trio, along with Mariah Payne, shared the scoring duties.
Payne top-scored with 23 points and five three-pointers while Froling ended up with 20 points, Griffin got 16 and Tolo sunk 15.
Froling and Tolo were strong on the boards with 12 rebounds each.
Tolo also led the Torns for assists with five and had five blocks in a well-rounded return performance.
Charli Kay was also busy with five rebounds, one assist and one steal from her half an hour on court.
The Tornadoes will face the Spectres without Makala Bingley who is leaving for the US to start her basketball scholarship at Panola College in Texas.
Bingley sunk a three-ball on Saturday night and had an assist.
Sara Blicavs battled hard for the Supercats and finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal. She hit three from outside the arc.
Sarah Elsworthy was Geelong's next best with 17 points.
Nunawading lost to Bendigo Braves 91-73 in their qualifying final.
If the Tornadoes beat the Spectres they'll progress to the preliminary final.
The grand final is on Saturday, September 3.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
