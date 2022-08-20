Launceston underlined a dominant roster season and celebrated their minor premiership triumph with victory over North Hobart 14.18 (102) to 9.5 (59).
The major talking point from the fixture was whether the Blues' spearhead Jake Hinds would overtake Clarence's Colin Garland in the race for the Peter Hudson Medal.
Hinds needed seven goals to tie with the former Melbourne Demons stalwart and eight majors to claim the leading goal-kicker award outright.
Hinds finished with six goals and six behinds to finish in second-place despite the Blues' midfielders looking to deliver to the gun forward at every opportunity.
"He certainly had enough shots but didn't quite get there but it probably shows the connection and the care that we've got as a group," Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said.
With the minor premiership secured and finals set to start, the Blues are firmly focused on the business end of the season. Launceston are targeting a three-peat of premierships which looms as a possibility after dropping only one game.
"We got through the game unscathed which was probably the most important part," Thorp said.
"There's always an eye on what's to come but it is still significant [the minor premiership], we don't take it for granted.
"It signifies a strong home and away campaign and we look forward to what the next month holds."
Nick Jackson (four goals) and Will Splann (two) had six of North Hobart's nine goals. Alongside Hinds (six goals), Brodie Palfreyman was prolific for Launceston with 30 touches and two goals while Thorp reserved praise for an emerging talent.
"James Leake was really good behind the ball, he continues to show his quality," Thorp said.
