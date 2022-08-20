The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jake Hinds, Brodie Palfreyman lead Launceston to win over North Hobart

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 20 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOALS GALORE: Jake Hinds kicked six goals for Launceston Football Club in their win over North Hobart. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Launceston underlined a dominant roster season and celebrated their minor premiership triumph with victory over North Hobart 14.18 (102) to 9.5 (59).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.