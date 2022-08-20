Old Scotch will face the loser of next weekend's Launceston versus Old Launcestonians second semi-final after they won a 6.3 (39) to 5.7 (37) nail-biter against Bridgenorth.
The NTFAW premier knockout semi-final ended in heartbreak for the Parrots who were up by 14 points at quarter-time on Saturday.
The strong breeze to the NTCA Ground scoreboard end was a factor in the match and Old Scotch banged on 4.1 goals in the second term to lead by four points at half-time.
Bridgenorth wrestled back the momentum in the third term, scoring two goals to one.
They led by one goal at the final change.
The Thistles added 1.2 in the fourth-quarter and kept the Parrots scoreless to secure the victory.
Jemma Blair was outstanding and kicked one goal.
Tunisha Kikoak, who snagged a goal, Claudia Matteo, Raigan Kettle, Jamie Symons and Dannielle O'Byrne were also great help.
Elaine Fader, Stephanie Walker, Amy Duggan and India Viney also hit the scoreboard.
Bridgenorth co-captain Emily Mckinnell was busy all day and booted a major.
Letitia Johnston, Emma Woods, Maddy Whitney, Phoebe Ketchell and Courtney Sharman also battled hard for the Parrots.
Whitney, Alice Robinson, Ketchell and Lucy Walker were their side's other goal-kickers.
It was little surprise the match was so close given the battles the pair had this year.
Old Scotch won in round two by 33 points, Bridgenorth got up by 21 points in round eight and the Thistles secured a two-goal victory in round 11.
The Thistles have yet to beat Launceston this season and got within 20 points in round 13.
They defeated OLs by three points in round one but haven't beaten them since.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
