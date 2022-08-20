The Examiner
Old Scotch to play in NTFWA premier preliminary final

Brian Allen
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
STANDING TALL: Old Scotch's India Viney and Bridgenorth's Morgan Carlson and Phoebe Ketchell fight for the ball at the NTCA Ground on Saturday. Pictures: Paul Scambler

Old Scotch will face the loser of next weekend's Launceston versus Old Launcestonians second semi-final after they won a 6.3 (39) to 5.7 (37) nail-biter against Bridgenorth.

