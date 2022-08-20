The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jordan Cousens leads Rocherlea past Bracknell in qualifying final 2022

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLYING: Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens contests a mark against Bracknell in the Tigers' win in the qualifying final. Picture: Paul Scambler

In many ways, it was a tale of two different narratives as Rocherlea conquered Bracknell in a physical and combative fixture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.