In many ways, it was a tale of two different narratives as Rocherlea conquered Bracknell in a physical and combative fixture.
The Tigers triumphed by 15 points at the final siren with Rocherlea supporters enjoying the jubilation of a finals win while Bracknell were left to pick up the pieces as the scoreboard read 11.12 (78) to 8.15 (63).
For the second time in as many weeks, the reigning premiers entered the last quarter with the chance of victory in front of the passionate Bracknell fan base only to be overcome by the visiting team following a final-term fade-out.
Matty Dennis ended with three goals and Jack Dyer was industrious but Bracknell scored two of eight scoring shots in the final term to conceal themselves to defeat.
Despite the loss, Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck believed there was plenty to learn ahead of an encounter with either Scottsdale or South Launceston next week.
"We had our chances to win and unfortunately we were our own worst enemies, we had chances to do basic things to get us over the line but we tried to create the impossible and it backfired on us," he said.
"That is football and that's life but we've only got ourselves to blame.
"Rocherlea played a good game of footy and the contest was very even all day."
For Rocherlea, the tale is one of jubilation. The Tigers had not beaten the Redlegs in two attempts this season and in the finals series last year.
When Brady Scott went off the ground in the hands of the trainers, the advantage seemed to be with Bracknell and their two giants in the ruck in Dennis and Sam Douglas.
But as is the cliche with finals football, will tends to find a way and it did with the Tigers. Jordan Cousens - Rocherlea's best on the day - kept powering across the ground despite also contesting in the ruck, and regularly levelling the contest despite giving away some inches.
Bailey Wells and Taylor Stone were resolute in defence as Stone kept Goodluck - one of the competition's most potent forwards - to one goal and Wells flew at everything that came within his vicinity.
"Jordan is just a competitior, he just goes out there and goes about his business, thankfully for us, and he's an unreal player who gives us everything," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"Bailey Wells was floating around in the backline and he's putting some great footy together at the moment, he attacks everything at full steam and we love the way he goes about it."
Those efforts through the defensive and middle parts of the ground helped Rocherlea stem Bracknell's charge in the final term. When it was the Tigers' chance to hit back, they did so with a vengeance.
Zane Brown (two goals) and Dakota Bannister (two goals) delivered identical goals from the pocket at the clubhouse end before Kaiden Cox-Goodyer (two goals) sealed the result with a set-shot and time almost up. A ticket to the tussle of the Tigers awaits Rocherlea next week.
"I am real proud of the boys, we knew if we just stuck to what we wanted to do throughout the whole game it would eventually fall for us and it did in the last quarter," Ponting said.
"I think we went up a couple of notches and I think it's still got a few notches to go ... you've got to start playing your best footy in finals time and we're doing that at the right time."
Bracknell will be looking to regroup after their second consecutive defeat in a bid to maintain their title defence.
"We just didn't live up to our standards of footy that we set so now we get to deal with the consequences," Goodluck said.
"We've been in this situation two weeks in a row now where we could have won the game for ourselves but the same actions have happened and let us down.
"We've definitely got to change things if we want to win again."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
