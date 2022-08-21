What initially looked like a forced alignment of the planets that might have put a swag of Olympic sports competitions in jeopardy might inadvertently have had just the opposite effect, at least according to one colleague of mine - who, to be fair, does know a little of what he is talking about.
When the 2020 Olympics Games were postponed by a year to eventually be held in Tokyo last July and August, it had a knock-on effect for other major competitions.
So world championships in many sports were delayed by a year to ensure that events that make money for their controlling bodies and deliver prizemoney to their athletes were still held.
But what then for competitions that are traditionally scheduled in those years - particularly the big area or group Ggames that alternate in even years with the Olympics?
Some of these decided to advance by a year, some were cancelled because it became just all too hard, whilst others like the Commonwealth Games and the multi-sport European Championships took the risk and stayed put.
It created a crowded calendar not witnessed before and all sorts of dilemmas for athletes whilst sending their coaches into a frenzy of being forced to develop training programs and competition selections that had never been contemplated in a training course or personal development seminar.
By the end of this weekend an athlete or swimmer from Great Britain, Malta, Gibraltar or Cyprus may well never wish to see a Games or championships ever again - for they have had more to choose from than athletes from any other country on an already tantalising smorgasbord. Whilst for cyclists and gymnasts there is still no end in sight with world road championships in Wollongong not until September, track championships in France a month later and the artistic gymnastics Worlds not until early November in Great Britain.
All done in time for another round of just about everything in 2023 before the Paris Olympics and Paralympics roll around a year later.
Those four European nations are highlighted because they have had the most to choose from in 2022 - with world championships for swimming held in June and athletics in July followed by the Commonwealth Games at the beginning of August and now the Euros taking centre stage this week in nine sports. Yes, for some it may have all been too much - but sports commentator David Culbert reckons it instead has presented a potential game-changer.
Posting on a popular track and field Facebook page, "Athletes Australia", he's been focusing on his own sport but what he says is also applicable to the other prominent Olympic disciplines.
Culbert says having the Worlds, Commonwealth Games and Europeans in a condensed period since mid-July has meant track and field has been in the news and on prime TV with packed stadiums, as well as flooding social media.
"So why not do it every year apart from the Olympic year," he poses.
He makes a good point in any case but cuts to the nitty gritty about why these sports don't always have the tribal following enjoyed by AFL or English Premier League teams.
"Athletes in their national colours is what fans want and will watch. Competing for medals - with anthems."
Sure, the rusted-on aficionados get their fill from the likes of Diamond League and other circuit meets, but for the less-connected, but potentially as enthusiastic, it's hard to get excited about races in which three quarters of a field are wearing the identical uniforms of their contracted shoe company.
From the athletes' point of view, getting access to compete in those meets is actually a bit of a raffle as their agents, if they have one, wield their influence with meeting directors. Some might say that it's also tough to get a gig in a Games or championships team, but in those cases for the most part there is a reasonably transparent process to get there provided you are in the three best in your own country at the time.
Culbert acknowledges that with more opportunities not every athlete would go to every one of them, but as this year's abundance of competitions has demonstrated - that really hasn't mattered.
