The Examiner

Frequency may be key to interest in Olympics says David Culbert

By Brian Roe
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What initially looked like a forced alignment of the planets that might have put a swag of Olympic sports competitions in jeopardy might inadvertently have had just the opposite effect, at least according to one colleague of mine - who, to be fair, does know a little of what he is talking about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.