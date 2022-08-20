The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston progresses to NTFAW division one grand final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 20 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING TO BIG DANCE: South Launceston's Georgia Brain and George Town's Jill Fish contest the ball earlier this season. The Bulldogs are through to the grand final. Picture: Paul Scambler

South Launceston overcame a gallant Meander Valley to progress to the NTFAW division one grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.