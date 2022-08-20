South Launceston overcame a gallant Meander Valley to progress to the NTFAW division one grand final.
The Bulldogs hung on in the final stanza to record a 5.4 (34) to 4.2 (26) triumph at Invermay Park on Saturday.
The victors jumped to a 13-point quarter-time lead but the Sunettes clawed it back to a seven-point margin at the half.
The Bulldogs scored the only goal of a tight third quarter to establish their unassailable lead.
League MVP Hayley Breward was the winners' best while Sophie Jones, Angela Mayne, Christina Ciffo, Aprille Crooks and Hannah Viney also played well.
Naomi Baird kicked two goals as Chelsea Ryan, Mayne and Paige Crooks slotted one each.
Meander Valley's better performers were Ella Cresswell, Charlie Giddins, Caitlyn Lee, Charlotte How, Kia Rogers and Sophie Townsend.
Rogers bagged two majors while Montanna Eastley and Meg Wilkinson got one each.
It was another close result after the Bulldogs beat the Sunettes by 17 points in round 18.
Meander Valley, who will play in next weekend's preliminary final, are waiting on the result of the George Town versus Evandale elimination clash on Sunday at Youngtown Oval.
The Saints finished third and the Eagles were fourth after the regular season.
The Sunettes, who finished second on the table, defeated Evandale by 44 points in round 17 and they overcame George Town by 18 points in round 15.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
