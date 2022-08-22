A City of Launceston councillor is pushing for proper data over short-term rentals and if they are impacting the housing crisis.
Councillor Alan Harris will bring a notice of motion about council's short-term rental policy at the next council meeting.
The motion asks the chief officer to investigate the growth of short-term rental properties.
The investigation would include a baseline analysis from 2012 to 2016 of owner-occupied and long-term rental dwelling in City of Launceston for comparison to the 2021 census data, to identify the number of whole of property short-term accommodation licences that have been issued by the council since October 2019 after the state government's Short-Term Accommodation Act and review existing whole and short-term rental properties.
This report would include possible recommendations on what options exist for the City of Launceston Council to help slow, stop or even reverse the trend of existing long-term rental properties being migrated to short-term rental accommodation properties.
In the background, Cr Harris stated how the conversation around homelessness has focused on long-term rental properties to short-term rental properties being the "crux of the problem."
Cr Harris wants the motion and following investigation to move beyond hearsay and get actual data to "quantify the extent of the change from long-term rental to short-term rental accommodation."
It was highlighted this was not in regards to less than a whole property, but short-term rental giant AirBnb has now morphed into a new model, looking at whole properties becoming short-term and having "potentially unintended consequences to the long-term rental market and the traditional accommodation industry in general."
In the motion, responses from Launceston chief officer Michael Stretton and city development manager Richard Jamieson stated a need to consider preliminary advice before requesting the work.
Advice included the many factors impacting housing affordability such as population growth, decreased household size, and increase of median house prices.
A Break O' Day councillor put forward a similar motion, with councillor Janet Drummond suggesting council write to empty property owners to ask if they would put their houses on the rental market.
Mr Stretton also noted that work was under way collaboratively with other Northern councils to develop a sound evidence-based understanding of the characteristics of housing demand and supply across the region.
This work is anticipated to be finished by the end of the year. This will inform the update of the regional land use planning strategy to provide the impetus for further initiatives.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
