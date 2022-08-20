St Pats are through to the NTFA division one grand final while Lilydale and Old Scotch will meet again in the preliminary final.
The Saints proved why they're the team to beat this season with a 11.16 (82) to 6.4 (40) semi-final victory over Old Scotch.
After trailing by 21 points at quarter-time, they went bang.
The Saints put on 6.1 and kept the Thistles scoreless at the NTCA Ground in front of hundreds of spectators.
While there was a breeze to the scoreboard end it had improved throughout the day.
After working their way back into the contest, the Saints consolidated in the third quarter.
Ethan Conway took an intercept mark on the wing and found Brayden Claridge about 15 metres out from goal.
Claridge, who ended up with four majors, had no trouble converting and put the Saints up by 19 points.
Thistles captain Jonty Swallow was busy off half-back in the third term as he tried to keep his team in the game.
Old Scotch had the ascendancy late in that quarter but couldn't get scoreboard reward.
At the final change, St Pats co-coach Jake Lowe spoke about it being the Saints' game to take and that they needed to stay composed.
St Pats cut off just about everything across half-back and did most of the attacking in the final stanza.
Nathan Barry booted one from long range on the run to put the Saints 28 points up.
His teammate Brodie Vocke converted a set shot from 40m out not long after which was met with a big cheer from St Pats fans behind the goals.
Claridge snapped truly in the dying stages of the game to push the margin out further.
Jake King, Jake Kilby, Tom Hilder, Claridge, Barry and Jacob Perkins were acknowledged for their performances.
Jakob Laskey also kicked two majors.
Old Scotch were well-served by James de Boer, Aiden Jackman, Lachlan McFadzean, Connor Bryant, Clay Ritchie and Brad Fryett.
Charlie Eastoe slotted two goals.
Lilydale, the defending champions, kept their season alive with a 9.12 (66) to 6.12 (48) first semi-final win against Old Launcestonians at Invermay Park.
The Dees ambushed OLs in the opening term and went to the first break 28 points ahead.
The Blues evened up the contest in the second stanza with four goals to one.
Lilydale went to the main break 13 points up.
Their three goals in the third term were crucial as OLs could only manage four points.
And the Demons were able to hold off a late charge by the Blues.
They only scored two points in the fourth quarter while OLs got two goals.
Shaun Avent, Louis Venn, Tom Grimes, Corey Lockett, Lewis Sheppard and Brighton Denman were big contributors for the winners.
Sonny Whiting slotted three majors and Denman got two.
Alex Downie, Joe Cullen, Alex Sciulli, Matt Spohn and Danny Hall were OLs' best.
Their goals came from Will Archer, Richard Howe, Field Reeves, Sciulli and Julian Rattray.
The Thistles won by 15 points when they met the Demons in the qualifying final last weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
