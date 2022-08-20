Two new significant policies, and a motion by party members around power prices, were the main talking points from the annual State Liberal Council in Devonport on Saturday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced a Regional Strategic Partnerships program and an expansion of early childhood centres in his speech to the Liberal party faithful at the Paranaple Convention Centre.
He said the government would broaden its Working Together initiative to more Child and Family Learning Centres in 2024.
"In areas where there are no Early Childhood providers, or Child and Family Learning Centres, we will also explore how early learning in the year before kindergarten can be delivered on a school site or at a local library, where there is the community support and will to do so.
"Our government wants Tasmania to be able to provide universal access to pre-school, in the year before kindergarten, for every child, to help set them up for a great start in life and learning.
Mr Rockliff also announced the implementation of the Regional Strategic Partnerships initiative.
"With so much interest in Tasmania we need to ensure every region has a targeted growth strategy and the support required to harness those advantages.
"We intend to establish Regional Strategic Partnerships around Tasmania with a focus on expanding businesses, growing industry, building more homes, having essential services and supports, the skills and training required, and developing our regions in line with their needs.
"Made between the Tasmanian Government and LGAT, the Regional Partnerships will set a 20-year framework, vision and direction for planning and land use.
"The aim is to have each Partnership completed by the end of 2023, to feed into the 2023-24 Budget process, working directly with local areas to determine what it is they need to accelerate growth and jobs."
In addition, the State Liberal Council declared its desire for an energy policy where "the Tasmanian government has greater discretion to determine the price at which energy is sold to the national grid".
In response, Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter described it as "a stunning attack on the Premier, the Energy Minister and the entire Liberal government".
"Jeremy Rockliff has been humiliated by his own party today.
"It was only on Wednesday that the Liberals voted against Labor's Tasmanian Power Price Cap Bill - a Bill which would have effectively de-linked Tasmania from the National Electricity Market.
"Jeremy Rockliff has stubbornly refused to back Labor's plan for Tasmanians to pay Tasmanian prices for energy for weeks now.
"He even cancelled a week of Parliament so Labor couldn't pass its legislation.
"Jeremy Rockliff has another chance to accept the wishes of Tasmanian households, businesses and now his own Party next week. He should accept that Labor has its priorities right and back our plan for lower power prices.
"The Premier is so out of touch that even his own party doesn't support his 'mainland-first' energy policy."
In his keynote address, Mr Rockliff spoke of his humble beginnings.
"My farm is not far away from here.
"But even close indeed, was a little room that I used to stay in overnight as I performed my role as a volunteer Lifeline telephone counsellor.
"I would often work the night shift so I could work on the farm during the day."
Mr Rockliff said all of the calls he would receive were from North-West residents.
"I knew when I was speaking to someone at the end of the line, more importantly listening to someone, was someone in my community, often in great distress.
"And I know from these calls that I took that the loss of opportunity can lead to very distressing times.
"It was one of the reasons I entered into parliament."
